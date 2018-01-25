The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under LIFE, Showcase

Marshall University showcases women-centric art

Michaela Crittenden, ReporterJanuary 25, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 11 Photos
Lilly Dyer | Photo Editor

Women from the Marshall University community showcased their women-centric art Thursday in the “Nevertheless, She Persisted” exhibition at Drinko Library.

“This was a collaboration with all the women’s groups on campus and the School of Art and Design to showcase Marshall women’s artwork,” Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research services librarian, said.

Over 90 pieces of artwork by 32 different artists were scattered around three floors of Drinko Library. The exhibition conquered any available wall space to celebrate female artists.

“There is inequality even in places you wouldn’t expect, like the arts,” Thomas said. “You think women would be close to equal to men but that’s not the case.”

Students, faculty and alumni work alike was displayed in the exhibition. 

“I have a piece displayed next to one of my art education professors’, which is amazing and empowering as an artist,” Kaitlin Donnally senior art education major said.

Every artists’ work told an individual story, while it also portrayed the central theme: empowering female artists.

“When you look at each piece separately they have their own message, but the joint message is powerful women,” Victoria Stingo, senior graphic design major, said.

The women who participated in the exhibition said they wanted to spread a message about women in the art world. They used this as a statement and said they hoped the message would live on.

“They say when you’re not invited to the table you create your own, and that’s what I’m helping to do here today,” Thomas said.

All the artwork from this exhibition will be displayed for the duration of the 2018 spring semester and a few pictures will be displayed permanently.

Michaela Crittenden can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

Poison Apples Roller Derby invites new members
Poison Apples Roller Derby invites new members
Grindstone Coffeeology offered discount to federal employees
Grindstone Coffeeology offered discount to federal employees
Roger May finds home through a camera lens

Home: a word so common no one stops to think what it means. To some, it may have been a smell, a town, a state or a house where family lived for decad...

School of Music starts the new year with ‘Rossiniana 2’

Violauta Duo will perform “Rossiniana 2”on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Music Hall Studio 143, the first School of Music event this semester. ...

Murphy showcased at 7th Annual National Juried Exhibition
Murphy showcased at 7th Annual National Juried Exhibition

Other stories filed under Showcase

Marshall receives Purple Heart accreditation
Marshall receives Purple Heart accreditation
Marshall welcomes first Planned Parenthood awareness group
Marshall welcomes first Planned Parenthood awareness group
Poison Apples Roller Derby invites new members
Poison Apples Roller Derby invites new members
Grindstone Coffeeology offered discount to federal employees
Grindstone Coffeeology offered discount to federal employees
Burks, defense clinch overtime win for Marshall Men’s Basketball
Burks, defense clinch overtime win for Marshall Men’s Basketball