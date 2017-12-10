The student news site of Marshall University

CAB members make Christmas cards, donate stuffed Marcos to hospitalized children

Alison Baldridge, ReporterDecember 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board introduced a new activity Friday for their final day of stress relief week, “Be Kind to Unwind,” an event to spread holiday cheer to children hospitalized at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

CAB members and students who participated gathered in the Memorial Student Center to make Christmas cards. The group also donated several stuffed Marcos, as well.

“I think CAB is a firm believer that, although people are in the hospitals, sickness is temporary and the Christmas spirit is forever,” CAB member Marcus Williams said. “As an organization, we decided to put this event together and really try to bring the community together and help people who wouldn’t necessarily have people.”

CAB member Nicole Lane said the group wanted to do something that people could interact with and that would also be good for the community.

“I think making cards and giving them the stuffed Marcos will certainly bring a lot of smiles to the children,” Lane said. “This is something that we should do every year.”

Alison Baldridge can be contacted at [email protected]

The real heroine of Huntington: Jan Rader
Jyotsna Patel of the International Student Servies: an unlikely journey
Final tier of VAC capstone exhibitions to close Thursday
