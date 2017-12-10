Filed under LIFE

CAB members make Christmas cards, donate stuffed Marcos to hospitalized children

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board introduced a new activity Friday for their final day of stress relief week, “Be Kind to Unwind,” an event to spread holiday cheer to children hospitalized at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

CAB members and students who participated gathered in the Memorial Student Center to make Christmas cards. The group also donated several stuffed Marcos, as well.

“I think CAB is a firm believer that, although people are in the hospitals, sickness is temporary and the Christmas spirit is forever,” CAB member Marcus Williams said. “As an organization, we decided to put this event together and really try to bring the community together and help people who wouldn’t necessarily have people.”

CAB member Nicole Lane said the group wanted to do something that people could interact with and that would also be good for the community.

“I think making cards and giving them the stuffed Marcos will certainly bring a lot of smiles to the children,” Lane said. “This is something that we should do every year.”

Alison Baldridge can be contacted at [email protected]