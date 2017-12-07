Filed under Uncategorized

Staff Spotlight: Associate Director of athletics for administration and business David Steele

Editor’s Note: David Steele, 57, is the associate director of athletics for administration and business at Marshall University. Steele oversees Marshall’s athletic budget of nearly $30 million and assists with other needs that athletic director Mike Hamrick may have in the department, including scheduling opponents for certain sports, namely, football. Steele was previously the interim athletic director before Hamrick received the job and has been at Marshall for 22 years. Steele previously served as the assistant athletic director for business at his alma mater, Rice University, and served an internship with the Houston Astros. Steele graduated from Rice University in 1982 with a B.A in Managerial Studies and Political Science and obtained his master’s degree in Sport Management from Ohio University in 1984. Steele and his wife, Diana, have one daughter, Madison, a 2015 graduate of Marshall University. The Parthenon recently interviewed Steele using the Marcel Proust/Vanity Fair Interview format, which is used to reveal personal characteristics.

Q: What is your most marked characteristic?

A: My work ethic. I work hard to get everything in our office done the right way.

Q: What is the quality you most like in a man?

A: Trust and loyalty. These traits have worked for me at each previous job and continue to be key here.

Q: What is the quality you most like in a woman?

A: Personality. It’s a trait that’s been important to my marriage and makes life more interesting.

Q: What do you most value in your friends?

A: Communication. I like to be able to talk with everyone and have an idea of what’s going on.

Q: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

A: There’s not a trait that I necessarily deplore in myself, but one thing I do is ask a lot of questions. I feel like I ask too many, but at the same time I feel like good questions give me answers that help me understand how things work.

Q: What is your favorite occupation?

A: The one I have right now. I love being a part of an athletic department and the opportunities that I have been given in the sports industry.

Q: What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A: Any time I’m with my family is perfect happiness. Working here makes me even happier.

Q: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

A: Failing to meet personal goals and expectations

Q: In which country would you like to live?

A: There’s no other country I’d rather be in than the US.

Q: Who are your favorite writers?

A: The media members who cover our athletic teams. I enjoy reading the content produced on the athletic website.

Q: What are your favorite names?

A: David and Madison (my daughter’s name).

Q: What is it that you most dislike?

A: Someone who wastes their potential and doesn’t work hard.

Q: How would you like to die?

A: Definitely not anywhere in the near future, but peacefully when it’s time.

Q: What is your current state of mind?

A: Content. I’m working in my dream job, how could I be upset?

Q: What is your motto?

A: Be the best person you can be and enjoy what you do.

Kieran Intemann can be contacted at [email protected]