Filed under LIFE

School of Theater students perform ‘A Christmas Carol’

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The School of Theater students and staff provided a Christmas classic to send students off to Thanksgiving break.

Starting Wednesday night, the cast and crew performed “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, adapted by Romulus Linney.

Before the show started, part of the cast joined the audience in the lobby of the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse to perform popular Christmas carols, dressed in attire from the time setting of the play. They continued to sing as the audience took their seats.

The set of the play involved a spinning wheel that had three sections of three different set pieces. Throughout the show, the wheel moved, revealing each location as the play moved along.

Not only did the show feature students and professors, children from local schools also joined in.

One of these children was Levi Joy, a second grader. This performance was Joy’s acting debut as Tiny Tim.

Camila Cross, a third-grade student from St. Joseph Catholic School, appeared as Belinda Cratchit and as “Want.” This was Cross’s second appearance in “A Christmas Carol.”

Voice and acting professor Jack Cirillo directed this performance for the first time, although this was his third time playing Ebenezer Scrooge.

The show even brought in some alumni of the theater department, including Dylan Clark as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Clark is a teacher at the Child Development Academy and Mountwest. He was filling in for professor Clint McElroy.

For other performers, this was their last time performing in this production. One of those students was M.G. Dalton. As part of the graduating class of 2018, Dalton performed as Nephew Fred.

The next show for the School of Theater will be in February for “Alabama Rain” by Heather McCutchen.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]