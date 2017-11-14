Showcase Filed under LIFE

Students paint Memorial Fountain during Paint and Sip

Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board brought students together for its Paint and Sip event Monday in the Memorial Student Center Atrium, where participants painted the Memorial Fountain.

“When we first decided to do the event, we didn’t want to just do a simple Paint and Sip event,” Dakota Maddox, graduate advisor for CAB, said. “We wanted to add some significance behind it. I’ve reached out to Charlie because I’ve known her for several years now. I asked her if we could do the fountain, and she said that would be wonderful.”

Charlie Barager, owner of Paint and Sip located in Huntington, demonstrated how to paint the Memorial Fountain step by step to students. Barager also gave each student one-on-one attention that needed help with their fountain.

“My favorite part about tonight is really seeing the students come out and be so excited to do something new they haven’t tried before,” Alexandra Pfost, president of CAB, said. “This is one of the successful events I’ve seen this semester. We ran out of canvases 10 minutes before the event even started. It’s our very first time doing this type of event, so it’s definitely something we need to do in the future. Hopefully our next one will be at the end of next semester.”

Charistin Clark, junior weather broadcast major, said she thought the opportunity of Paint and Sip was beneficial for her.

“I like painting and wanted to get out of my room for the night and do something that I love,” Clark said. “I enjoyed this event and thought it was a good idea to finally have something like this on campus. It’s really different and I hope they will continue having events like this.”

Alison Baldridge can be contacted at [email protected]