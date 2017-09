Kayla Simmons, Reporter

On Saturday, the football team won over Miami (Ohio). However, hours after the victory, a man broke into...

Landon Mitchell, Reporter

Artist Dan Hernandez gave some insight on his themes, inspirations and his technique Sept. 7 at the Visual...

Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation welcomes new STEM majors

September 8, 2017

INTO offers new driver’s license pogram

September 8, 2017

Herd football alumni return home

September 8, 2017

Suicide awareness to be promoted on campus next week

September 7, 2017

33rd ChiliFest set for Saturday

September 7, 2017

View All »