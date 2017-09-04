Do-It-Yourself series soon to unwind





Next week, Marshall’s Campus Activities Board will be introducing a new series that will last two semesters called Do It Yourself, which will teach students how to create projects to take with them.

Do It Yourself will be about learning how to make crafts of items such as tapestries, dream catchers, Zen gardens, macramé, floor pillows, and terrarium in tie-dye. The following list will be the order for each date of the series. Each session will be held in Marco’s in the basement of the Memorial Student Center starting Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Alexandra Pfost, president of CAB, wanted CAB to create an opportunity for students to do something a little divergent on campus.

“Students actually get to learn something themselves,” Pfost said. “They can learn crafts, skills and hopefully make a hobby out of it. Giving students an opportunity could help them tap into their own different talents and see if they can discover something that they like or didn’t know they like before.”

Not only are students able to learn about making crafts, they are also learning about the origins associated with what they are creating.

Pfost said CAB is partnering with the Native Americans Student Organization and INTO Center.

Faith Winkelmann, director of event management for CAB, said she thought the series would help students get a bit creative.

“People loved building the bison because they got to make it themselves and had the pride in it,” Winkelmann said. “We thought this would be a good way to involve that.”

CAB member Rachel Sullivan said she is excited about the DIY series, and that this is a way for students to have time away from studying, meet new people and make things for their dorms.

“Anything that’s free and gets people involved is something that I feel is beneficial,” Sullivan said. “I like how it’s going to be spaced out throughout the year. Being in college, it is hard to find time to be able to do this stuff, so I’m glad that it is like this.”

The Do It Yourself series will be held Sept. 14, Nov. 8 and Dec. 4 for the Fall 2017 semester. Spring 2018 semester dates include Jan. 17, Feb. 21 and April 25.

Alison Baldridge can be contacted at [email protected]