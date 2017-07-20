Filed under OPINION

Editorial: 3rd Congressional seat is a hot ticket item

The 2018 election is well over a year away, but some major announcements have already happened.

Congressman Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., announced in May that he would be giving up his seat to challenge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his senate seat.

Since Jenkins’ announcement, the West Virginia political world has seemingly been turned upside down. People from every corner of the 3rd District have begun launching campaigns.

The candidates who have officially filled out filing paperwork are Paul Davis and Richard Ojeda on the Democrat side and Rick Snuffer and Rupie Phillips on the Republican side. Some others have announced their plans to run, such as Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

Not much information about Davis other than his party affiliation is currently available.

Ojeda just finished his first legislative session as a state senator. He is most known for becoming the lead sponsor on the medical marijuana bill and working until the bill was eventually passed before the end of the session.

Ojeda is no stranger to the race in the 3rd Congressional District. Ojeda ran for the seat back in 2014 against incumbent Nick Rahall in the primary election.

Ojeda lost the Democratic primary to Rahall, who was later defeated by Jenkins.

Snuffer is also not new to this race. The former state delegate was also defeated by Rahall during the 2012 general election.

Snuffer is your typical Republican candidate, who is pro-life, pro-traditional marriage and anti-Obamacare.

Phillips is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. His message during his campaign announcement was consistent with the message of his entire political career: coal, coal, coal.

The same can be said for all of the other officially registered candidates thus far. Reminiscent of

President Donald Trump’s campaign promises, these men are also offering something that they simply cannot guarantee.

When voting in Nov. 2018, consider all of your options; there’s sure to be plenty more by then.

Obviously, this election could be a turning point for the state as a whole.