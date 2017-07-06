The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under LIFE

Childers shedding light on Appalachia

Tom Jenkins, For The ParthenonJuly 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tyler Childers performs on Mountain Stage.

submitted photo
Tyler Childers performs on Mountain Stage.

Lawrence County, Kentucky’s Tyler Childers has been the face of the Huntington music scene for the past few years. If you’re from the area or maybe have immersed yourself in the local music scene you already know who Childers is and know he’s going places.

Now he may be getting the recognition he deserves. The Folk-Americana singer songwriter has been influenced by his upbringing in Appalachia and is proud of his roots. On August 4, Childers is set to release his new album “Purgatory” which was co-produced by Grammy award winning artist Sturgill Simpson.

Childers has released two singles off the upcoming album, “Lady May,” along with “Whitehouse Road,” a staple of his live shows. In the past weeks, Childers has already begun to receive critical acclaim from music outlets such as Rolling Stone, NPR Music and Noisey, a music subsidiary of Vice news all in anticipation for his new album, with some calling him the prodigy of Sturgill Simpson.

This could be a trend for country music and a shift in what Nashville will start to put out. Popular country music has started to move aside for some of these artists who contain more substance. Simpson, Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton are at the top of the list pulling in critical success in the past few years.

For those who may not be familiar with Childers music, it isn’t your typical country style. Instead he takes a more folk or Americana approach in his song writing. It often cuts deep at the struggles of being from Appalachia and also sheds light on his pride for the region.

Childers has crafted his live performance and sound in Huntington at local venues like the V-Club, and has moved up the performance list at the Huntington Music and Arts festival in Ritter Park every fall.

This past fall he was the headlining act at the festival, a position originally held for more national acts. But Childers became a strong enough act that he could be the final performer of the night. The V-Club posted on Facebook this comment after sharing another article about Childers.

“We’ve had the pleasure of hosting Tyler Childers since the very beginning. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

If you haven’t had a chance to see him play in the area, you may want to stop by the next time he plays, because pretty soon he may be touring more than just Appalachia.

Tom Jenkins can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under LIFE

Review: HART in the Park’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ lives up to its source material

Members of the Huntington community were invited by the Huntington Area Regional Theatre to “Be Our Guests” for their summer showing of “Beauty ...

Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV
Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV
Grindstone Coffeeology celebrates one year with big announcement
Grindstone Coffeeology celebrates one year with big announcement
Strawberry Pie Week wraps up at Jim’s Restaurant
Strawberry Pie Week wraps up at Jim’s Restaurant
Maier Award Winner Jackson Armstrong

Marshall University alumnus and administrative secretary in the English Department, Jackson Armstrong, recently became the first place recipient in th...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    NEWS

    Tuition hike result of state’s higher education cuts

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    LIFE

    Jarvis prepares talk on LGBTQ+ experience in WV

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    NEWS

    Campus abuzz as new students arrive for orientation

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    NEWS

    World Changers work to change Huntington for the better

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    NEWS

    Local residents go ‘Over the Edge’ for charity

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    LIFE

    Grindstone Coffeeology celebrates one year with big announcement

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    LIFE

    Strawberry Pie Week wraps up at Jim’s Restaurant

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    Showcase

    Eight Marshall athletic programs earn perfect NCAA academic progress rate scores

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    LIFE

    Little time makes big difference

  • Childers shedding light on Appalachia

    NEWS

    ‘Empty Bowls’ helps to fill stomachs