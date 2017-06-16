Filed under OPINION

Letter to the Editor: Welcome to the Family

Welcome to the family! My name is Matt Jarvis and I have the honor and privilege of serving as Marshall University’s 89th Student Body President. I want to personally welcome you to your new home and hopefully provide some insight to the experiences and opportunities that await you this fall.

You’re about to experience a multitude of firsts. While this is exciting, it’s completely ok to feel nervous and even a bit overwhelmed. These feelings are completely normal and something everyone goes through. Below are a few tips that helped get me through my first semester of school and all the changes that come with it.

Get involved! You’re about to experience more freedom than you ever have before. Spend your extra time with people who share your passions and join a student organization.

Stay on the weekends! I’m from Nitro, WV (about 40 minutes away) and it was always easy for me to go home….DON’T! I noticed the more I stayed around on the weekends, the more fun I had. Sleep in, explore our beautiful state and community, or grab lunch with friends. (You get free pie at Jim’s Spaghetti with your student ID.) There is always something going on in town or on campus.

Be thankful. College is a luxury that most people never get to experience and you more than likely didn’t make it here on your own. Be grateful of the opportunity you have and thank those who helped make it possible. You’d be surprised how long an act of kindness and gratitude can go.

Breathe. With all the excitement and fun college brings, you may also experience some stress. Know there is an entire community of people around you, supporting you, and wanting you to succeed. There will be a few bumps and growing pains over the next few years, but I promise it will all be worth it. Take a deep breath, binge watch a Netflix show, or pig out at Fat Patty’s during half-price apps (from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. or after 10 p.m. Totally worth it.)

Marshall has blessed me in so many ways and given me experiences that I never could have imagined, from traveling to recruit the world’s best students, tailgating before a football game, or attending our Fountain Ceremony to honor our “Heavenly Herd.” Although my title is unique, this experience is not. I can truly say that Marshall has been my perfect home away from home. Marshall, this family, has changed my life for the better and I know we can do the same for you.

I look forward to serving you this next year. You are welcome to give me a call, send me an email, tweet or stop by my office with any questions, comments or concerns you may have.

We are a family. We are a network of Sons and Daughters. We are Marshall.