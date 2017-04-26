Filed under NEWS

“Forbidden” Film Screening

Students have the opportunity to view the film, “Forbidden,” Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center Shawkey Dining Room. The film explores what it is like to be queer and undocumented in Appalachia.

“A few weeks ago, I was speaking with the founder of the Appalachian Queer Film Festival, MU alum Tim Ward, and he mentioned that he was interested in hosting some screenings throughout the year across the state of West Virginia, in addition to the main festival in October in Lewisburg,” said Shawn Schulenberg, the director of Sexuality Studies at Marshall and a member of the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Queer Film Festival.

Schulenberg said he thought the “Forbidden” film screening would be a great way to bring a new film to campus, and give students interested in Sexuality Studies and Film Studies an opportunity to see the film.

Schulenberg said students can ask the film’s editor/producer/co-writer, Heather Meadows, questions after the film screening. Schulenberg said Meadows is flying in from Los Angeles to attend the screening.

The film screening is sponsored by Marshall Sexuality Studies, Marshall Film Studies and the Appalachian Queer Film Festival.

Schulenberg said the “Forbidden” film screening and Q&A will cover the topics and issues of immigration, human rights and LGBTQ politics.

“It may open minds if it’s done properly,” said Hayden Hall, a freshman secondary education major. “Personally, I think it’s nice and a good idea for it to be coming here, because even though at Marshall I haven’t experienced hate for being who I am, transgender with a girlfriend, I experience it back home. It’s difficult, but maybe people seeing the film and how it can be a struggle to be different from others who are closed minded may help.”

The film will begin at 7 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes, followed by a Q&A with the co-writer/producer/editor. Refreshments will be served after the film screening.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]