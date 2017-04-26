The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under NEWS

“Forbidden” Film Screening

Alexia Lilly, ReporterApril 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students have the opportunity to view the film, “Forbidden,” Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center Shawkey Dining Room. The film explores what it is like to be queer and undocumented in Appalachia.

“A few weeks ago, I was speaking with the founder of the Appalachian Queer Film Festival, MU alum Tim Ward, and he mentioned that he was interested in hosting some screenings throughout the year across the state of West Virginia, in addition to the main festival in October in Lewisburg,” said Shawn Schulenberg, the director of Sexuality Studies at Marshall and a member of the Board of Directors for the Appalachian Queer Film Festival.

Schulenberg said he thought the “Forbidden” film screening would be a great way to bring a new film to campus, and give students interested in Sexuality Studies and Film Studies an opportunity to see the film.

Schulenberg said students can ask the film’s editor/producer/co-writer, Heather Meadows, questions after the film screening. Schulenberg said Meadows is flying in from Los Angeles to attend the screening.

The film screening is sponsored by Marshall Sexuality Studies, Marshall Film Studies and the Appalachian Queer Film Festival.

Schulenberg said the “Forbidden” film screening and Q&A will cover the topics and issues of immigration, human rights and LGBTQ politics.

“It may open minds if it’s done properly,” said Hayden Hall, a freshman secondary education major. “Personally, I think it’s nice and a good idea for it to be coming here, because even though at Marshall I haven’t experienced hate for being who I am, transgender with a girlfriend, I experience it back home. It’s difficult, but maybe people seeing the film and how it can be a struggle to be different from others who are closed minded may help.”

The film will begin at 7 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes, followed by a Q&A with the co-writer/producer/editor. Refreshments will be served after the film screening.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Huntington Fire Chief makes history
Huntington Fire Chief makes history
LAST CALL for Student Capstone Exhibitions

The opening reception for the last installment of art student capstone exhibitions was Monday in the Carroll Art Gallery at the Visual Arts Center. ...

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc New Member Presentation

The Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at Marshall University held its new member presentation Monday on the Memorial Stu...

MU Hosts Carnival

The Marshall University Student Social Work Organization hosted a miniature carnival at the Memorial Student Center Monday to raise money for the Chil...

Students examine the social consequences of disease
Students examine the social consequences of disease