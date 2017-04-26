Filed under NEWS

MU Hosts Carnival

The Marshall University Student Social Work Organization hosted a miniature carnival at the Memorial Student Center Monday to raise money for the Children’s Home Society.

“It’s for troubled youth ages 12 to 18,” Student Social Work Organization vice president Kennedi Woodall said. “Kids who have been taken out of their homes or referred by their parents because they have bad behavior, so they don’t really get to go out and do anything.”

The carnival featured various free activities, such as a ring toss, minute-to-win-it, a donut eating contest, photo booth and a balloon popping challenge. The Student Social Work Organization made the activities free for anyone who wanted to participate.

The club raised money by selling $1 baked goods in a bake sale and by allowing people to pet a puppy for five minutes for each dollar they donated.

Student Social Work Organization president Alexis Patterson said the Student Social Work Organization found out about the Children’s Home Society through two club members who worked there as part of their practicum. She said they wanted to run a bigger event for the organization than their usual fundraiser.

“We have a few people in our block classes that are doing their practicum there and they told us all about what they do for the kids there and how good of an organization it is,” Patterson said. “We thought that we could help the kids out and give them something fun that they could remember.”

Patterson and Woodall said they plan to use the funds raised from the event to bring a day of fun activities to the kids at the Children’s Home Society in Ona, West Virginia.

Ryan Murphy can be contacted at [email protected]