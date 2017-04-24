Filed under NEWS

Hawthorne Heights, Time and Distance set for Thursday V-Club performance

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Hawthorne Heights, a gold certified band from Dayton, Ohio, is set to play at the V-Club Thursday. The band will be accompanied by Time and Distance, Down in Round Three and Reset.

Hawthorne Heights was nominated for an mtvU Woodie Award in 2005 for the Streaming Woodie for their song, “Ohio is For Lovers.” The band was also nominated for a Canadian Independent Music Award in 2006 for Favorite International Album for “The Silence in Black and White.”

Time and Distance is a pop rock band from Charleston, West Virginia.

“Our music is just about life and the things that happen in it … girls, friends, traveling, life in general,” Greg McGowan, guitarist and singer of Time and Distance, said. “We like to write about things that happen to us or people close to us, and we try to keep it upbeat. We want everyone to have a good time listening to it.”

Time and Distance started years ago with McGowan playing solo acoustic.

“Eventually, after a bunch of different lineups, Chris Thompson, drummer, and Adrian Crowder, bassist and vocalist, joined about five years ago. Our new boy Robb Coleman, guitarist and vocalist, joined about a year ago,” McGowan said.

McGowan said his favorite part of playing live is always seeing people enjoying what they’re doing.

“We try to put out a lot of energy at our shows and, when the crowd is giving that back to us, it’s always a great feeling. It’s super cool to see people in the crowd singing our songs and stuff. I don’t think that’s ever really changed very much,” McGowan said.

Down in Round Three is a pop punk band from Huntington, West Virginia.

“In describing our music, I would say that it is a high-energy sound encompassing an overall theme of coming to terms with who you are and finding a way to accept the good and bad,” J.R. Hall, guitarist and vocalist for Down in Round Three, said.

Down in Round Three formed in 2012, originally to play one show.

“Here we are five years and two records later,” Hall said.

“My favorite thing about performing is the reciprocity of energies,” Hall said. “When I’m playing to a crowd and giving them everything I have, and they’re feeling it and getting into it and giving it back, we’re connecting on a fundamental level. It lets me know that even a schlep like me can have some sort of impact.”

Hall said the feeling of performing has only gotten better as time has passed.

“I think that trend will continue as long as my fingers can still pluck strings,” Hall said.

V-Club doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $17 and tickets at the door will be $20. The show is for individuals age 18 and above.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]