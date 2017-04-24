The student news site of Marshall University

Sorority to promote stress relief ahead of finals

Christian Davis, ReporterApril 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Marshall University’s Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is hosting Delta Week, “Divas with Attitude,” Monday through Friday.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. plans on using this week to help students relieve stress and evaluate their options for post-college plans.

With events like “Straight Outta College” and “Just Don’t Stress It,” students will have a chance to share and learn about how to become more relaxed right before finals week.

Shakira Bowman, student at Marshall and president of the Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., said she’s excited for students to get the extra understanding on what to do next after college because she knows how intimidating it can be.

“I feel like we have put together these events so that college students can really benefit from them,” Bowman said. “It’s always helpful to have someone who has been through what we are going through now to mentor and share their experiences on how they got through college. I know a lot of people get nervous and probably are really confused after they graduate, so I think our programs will be most beneficial.”

Adanne Gibbs, student at Marshall and vice president of the Theta Omega Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., said she’s wanting to see students get involved in taking control of their mental health this week.

“We have the Counseling Center coming to speak on stress issues and ways to relieve them,” Gibbs said. “That’s something that is so prevalent to us in today’s society. I would love for people to be able to come out and take away with them something that can ease their mind off of finals week.”

Bowman said being a part of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. organization is truly an honor.

“I knew that joining the organization it was something bigger than myself,” Bowman said. “Our organization is very focused on social action and public service. Anywhere I go I always see members of Delta Sigma Theta working to help and change the community.”

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]

