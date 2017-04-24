The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under NEWS, Uncategorized

MU Students learn ‘You’re what you eat: Food Ecology’

Brittlyn Nutter, ReporterApril 24, 2017Leave a Comment

On April 25, “You Are What You Eat: Food Ecology,” an event about food that is eaten daily, will be held at the Memorial Student Center in room BE38 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The event is being held by Brian A. Hoey, professor of sociology and anthropology at Marshall University, and his students from the course “Culture and Environment.” The course is designed to examine some struggles by looking at different ways of controlling the natural environment from the biocultural perspective.

The event is supposed to provide attendees with a literal sense of food for thought. The event will show how adaptions of subsistence can be shown in hunting, gathering and how other uses in the environment can help people to live better lives. It will show how people can live ultimately better by producing and reproducing foods to take and share with others.

At the event, there will be different samples of food that will represent the talk that will be happening. The Marshall University Sustainability Department and other groups will bring information and resources for the attendees.

All students, faculty, and community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in the event.

Brittlyn Nutter can be contacted at [email protected]

