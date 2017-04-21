Filed under NEWS

Sen. Manchin, Marshall to partner for job fair

Marshall University will be partnering with Sen. Joe Manchin to host a job fair Friday, April 21 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are over 140 vendors are expected to attend the job fair Friday afternoon.

Other opportunities include a presentation hosted by WorkForce West Virginia’s Office of Personnel Management. The presentation is titled “How to Find and Get Federal Jobs.”

The Marshall Career Services will also be in attendance and will assist people with resume building. They will also have a photographer at the job fair to take professional headshots of students to add to their resumes and other job seeking tools.

Some vendors that will be in attendance include Amazon, Avon, Cabell County Schools, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Dow Chemical, Mountaineer Gas Company, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Toyota, UPS, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Secret Service, the V.A. Medical Center, WorkForce West Virginia, WSAZ NewsChannel 3, the West Virginia Army National Guard and the West Virginia State Police.