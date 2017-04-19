Filed under NEWS

MU Earth Day Celebration

Marshall University will give students a green thumb Wednesday at the Earth Day Celebration at the Memorial Student Center.

Vendors and activities will be available to students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they learn more about Earth Day.

James McQuinn, MU Garden Club president, said the event was organized by the MU Garden Club and the Sustainability Department. McQuinn said the groups participating in the event are from the tristate area.

“Any activity that the participants feel contribute to the Earth Day celebration, green practices and education about the living world are what we are expecting,” McQuinn said. “These activities have ranged in the past from simple handouts, to petting exotic animals, to adopting pets, learning about green practices in the area, local farmers markets like The Wild Ramp, to painting clay pots to take home a plant and so much more.” McQuinn said students have been working with the Physical Plant and the Sustainability Department to organize the event, as well as faculty from campus.

McQuinn said students should expect crafts and hands-on fun, likely some animals and pets, music, information about activities and organizations involved in green practices and clean energy in the area, information about healthy eating and more. McQuinn said everything from green practices, reducing an individual’s carbon footprint, eating

healthier, sustainable energy, local farmers markets and anything that is in the spirit of Earth Day will be covered and discussed at the Earth Day Celebration. “It is going to be a lot of fun,” McQuinn said.

The first 100 people to bring an incandescent lightbulb to the event will get an LED lightbulb in exchange, courtesy of WV Electric Bulb Exchange.

Eve Marcum-Atkinson, interim Sustainability Manager, said there will be a green trail tour from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The green trail tour will travel around campus for the hour.

Marcum-Atkinson said there will also be green roof tours at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The independent film, “Catching the Sun,” will be shown in Drinko Library in room 349 at 5:15 p.m.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]