‘Skee Week’ to help students relax before finals

Marshall University’s Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is hosting its “Skee Week” Monday through Friday in honor of their sorority to promote good values and fun.

The week is dedicated to relaxation and having fun before the final week of tests at Marshall, allowing students to “let loose.”

Jada Williams, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and political science major at Marshall, said she wishes for as many people as possible to be involved in the stress-relieving week.

“I am really excited about the events that we have planned this week because they allow people to be carefree,” Williams said. “We have a karaoke lip-sync battle on Thursday that just promotes fun and having a great time. We want students to not be stressed over finals and to find their relaxation throughout the entire week of events.”

Along with the idea of being stress-free, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hopes to promote good health as well.

Lauren Washington, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and communication disorders major, said she enjoys being an AKA because of the values and standards they uphold as women.

“My favorite thing about being a part of this organization is the fellowship,” Washington said. “When I am in a room full of women I get to call my sister it is like nothing I’ve ever felt before. There’s a strong sense of family, knowing everyone loves you no matter who you are or where you come from.”

Ayanna Wynn, president of the Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Marshall and criminal justice and criminology major, said she hopes to showcase not only a good time this week, but also serve her community in every way.

“As a sorority we are very big on service to all mankind,” Wynn said. “We get to take everything that is a part of us to better who we are, who we are around and the communities that we are involved with. Being able to take what I’ve learned and am learning within this organization allows me to implement those values in the environment that surrounds me.”

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]