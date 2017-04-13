Filed under NEWS

Students to learn about sex, gender and sexuality during “Sex Week”

Sex Week kicks off at Marshall University Monday, April 17 and will allow students to learn about and openly discuss sex, gender and sexuality.

“Sex Week started in the spring of 2016 from the idea that we should bring all the sexuality, gender studies together in one place to have this conversation,” Students for Reproductive Justice president, Jada Williams, said.

Students for Reproductive Justice is hosting various events spanning the week of April 17, which includes activities such as lectures, informational entertainment activities and open discussions between students and faculty.

Sex Week’s kick-off event is “Masterdating: One Woman’s Musical Journey to Loving Herself,” at 6 p.m. Monday. The event features writer, comedian and musician Sarah Storer telling her story of becoming an empowered woman. She will tell her story through multi-media presentations, original songs, stand-up comedy and improvisation.

Students for Reproductive Justice hopes students will be able to learn about sex, gender and sexuality in an open, inclusive and educated environment.

“For such a natural and essential thing, folks don’t think in a clear-headed way about it,” Del Chrol, Marshall classical studies professor and host of “Wizards! Of Sexuality Studies,” said. “The ramifications of sex and sexual expression are massive in our society, but many people don’t realize it’s a serious object of study. Sex Week is a chance to understand more about this essential part of the human condition in a comfortable, yet smart atmosphere.”

Other Sex Week events include “Myths and Misconceptions of Contraception” at 5 p.m. and “Wizards! Of Sexuality Studies” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, “Sexual Anatomy and Diversity” at 5 p.m. and “Digital Porn” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 and “BDSM” at 5 p.m. and “Medieval Hair” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

Ryan Murphy can be contacted at [email protected]