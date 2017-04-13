Filed under Uncategorized

Police Blotter

Assault by Threats

A complainant came to the MUPD station April 4 stating three females were stalking her and making physical harm and death threats on her phone. Police contacted those involved telling them to cease and desist. The case was turned over to Marshall Judicial Affairs.

Grand Larceny

A man reported on April 7 an unknown person stole his gray Genuine Blur scooter in January. The last time he saw the scooter it was parked in the student parking lot on Sixth Avenue and was under a black tarp. Tapes were reviewed, but there was no evidence, no witnesses and no suspects were identified.

Possession of Marijuana

MUPD received a call from the on-duty resident advissor of Freshman South Residence Hall at 4:27 p.m. April 7 about a report of possession of marijuana in a resident’s room. When officers arrived, the male student stated there was marijuana in the top draw of a plastic chest under his bed. He was issued an arrest citation for possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful Drinking Under 21

April 8 at 1:58 a.m., officers were called to Wellman Hall to a male who had been drinking. The suspect had used a fake ID and stated he had been drinking tequila and beer. Warrants were placed on file for drinking under 21 and possession of a fraudulent ID.

Larceny from Vehicle

Two victims reported April 11 unknown individuals stole their debits cards, drivers’ licenses and wallets from an unlocked vehicle. No suspects at this time.

Petit Larceny

April 11, an individual stated her light blue, six-gear bike with aqua flowers was stolen from the bike rack outside Freshman North Residence Halls. The bike is valued at $200.

Theft from Vehicle

April 11, MUPD received a call from a female whose passenger side window of her vehicle was busted. She stated that her purse and wallet were taken from the seat of her car. The car was parked in a parking space outside the Cam Henderson Center.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]