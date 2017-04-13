Filed under NEWS

Stuff the Truck with VS PINK to Benefit Goodwill

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall students can help Victoria’s Secret PINK stuff the truck Thursday on Buskirk Field.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., students can donate bags of gently used clothing to Goodwill and receive an entry to a raffle and coupons.

“We decided to think outside of the box a little and make it more fun than the average donation drive. We hope to stuff the bus with lots of gently used clothes for Goodwill,” said Clara Maynard, a senior public relations major and PINK campus representative.

Every spring semester, the colleges participating in the VS PINK campus representatives program host a philanthropy event. All schools are hosting clothing drives to benefit Goodwill this year. The clothing drive will benefit Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA, which services the tri-state area, Maynard said.

The event was organized by the VS PINK Marshall campus representatives and their campus team. They are all currently students at Marshall, Maynard said.

“The first 170 students who donate a bag of clothing will be given 10/$35 panty coupons and all students who donate will receive a raffle ticket,” Maynard said. “At the end of the event, we will draw raffle tickets to give out prizes like a jersey from our PINK Collegiate Collection line, PINK tank tops, full sized body mists and more.”

Maynard said anyone can donate to stuff the truck and benefit Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA, but the prizes are exclusively for Marshall students.

“We are primarily looking for gently used clothing, so it’s a perfect time for students to clean out their dorms and get rid of some things they may not be wearing anymore,” Maynard said.

Maynard said Marshall University is in a competition with all other colleges across the country to collect the most clothing items.

“We hope to bring out a bit of a competitive spirit on campus,” Maynard said. “We would love to be the school with the most donations, and I truly think we can do it.”

“I think it’s a really good idea to bring the truck to campus. Some students can’t just leave campus and go wherever they want,” Sara Entler, a sophomore creative writing major, said. Entler said the deals PINK will give out with each donation will be a good incentive to all the students who donate to help stuff the truck.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]