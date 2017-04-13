Filed under NEWS

World Fusion Day showcases different cultures at Marshall

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall University’s World Council and the Office of Intercultural Affairs held World Fusion Day Wednesday on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.

Students and organizations on campus gathered for the interactive event which showcased different cultures represented at Marshall.

Hayley Cornwell, graduate assistant for the Office of Intercultural Affairs, said she was very excited about the turnout.

“The purpose of this event is to bring many different individuals from different backgrounds together,” Cornwell said. “I’m happy how this year’s event turned out, the tables were very interactive and a lot of the students were really getting into the music and dancing.”

World Council hopes the event continues to grow in future years because of the importance of inclusiveness on Marshall’s campus.

“Marshall is such a diverse campus and community and it is great to bring everyone together to share our differences and similarities,” Cornwell said. “We go to school with each other every day, but we never interact. This was a great way to meet some new people and make some new friends.”

Kishuana Harper, psychology major at Marshall, said her favorite aspect of the event was trying different foods and listening to different music.

“Getting to hear what each culture was about and just learning more about them in general was really cool,” Harper said. “This is really why I appreciate Marshall University so much. The diversity is such a breath of fresh air during today’s current societal issues.”

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]