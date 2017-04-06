Filed under NEWS

Police Blotter

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Breaking and Entering Auto

March 28, a female reported that someone had rummaged through her mother’s car and the glove compartment had been broken while parked on Gullickson parking lot. The victim brought in a cellphone that did not belong to her or her mother, which was entered as evidence.

Destruction of Property

A Ford Mustang was reported to have been struck in the stadium parking lot March 29. Damage occurred on the passenger side door. Police could not see anything on surveillance cameras.

Larceny

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 28, a victim reported that her wallet and ring were stolen from an employee restroom in Twin Towers East Residence Hall. She left the wallet and ring unattended, and when she returned, they were gone. No suspects at this time.

Petit Larceny

March 29 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., items were stolen out of a car parked at the Byrd Clinical Center. The victim did not state whether the car was locked or unlocked at the time of the theft.

Petit Larceny

April 2, a complainant stated that someone unknown cut the lock on his blue mountain bike from the bike rack outside Haymaker Hall. The serial number of the bike was unknown.

Public Intoxication

At 2:07 a.m. April 3, dispatch was called to the ninth floor of Twin Towers West Residence Hall where a man was found passed out by the elevators. Police issued an arrest citation for public intoxication to the individual.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]