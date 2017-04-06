Amicus Curiae lecture postponed
The Amicus Curiae Lecture that was scheduled for Thursday night featuring author and journalist Wil Haygood has been postponed.
All flights from Washington, D.C. have been canceled due to extreme storms. Haygood’s lecture has now been rescheduled for the second time due to weather conditions.
A new time for the lecture will be announced at a later date.
