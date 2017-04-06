Filed under NEWS

Students explore future careers at the Career Expo

Students were able to explore their future career paths Tuesday at the Marshall University Career Services’ Career Expo.

Over 90 companies attended the expo looking to hire for full time jobs, part time jobs and internships. This event was open to all students from every major.

“It was very successful for the students and the employers,” Erica Downard, a graduate assistant for Career Services, said. “In the past we had a harder time getting companies for a wide variety of majors, but this year we had a company for every single major. We had companies say this was the best Career Expo they have ever been to.”

Students had access to employers and resources that might not have been an option to them otherwise.

Eli Duduit, a senior studying finance and economics, was one of the many students to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The best part of the expo is that you meet employers you had no idea about prior to the event,” Duduit said. “I met several employers today that I am highly interested in that I did not even know of 24 hours ago. Career Services is good at that.”

The Career Expo was not only a place to connect with employers, but also for other resources. Career Services invited students to a LinkedIn photo booth where they could have free headshot photographs taken by professional photographer, Mark Webb.

Another resource available was Dress for Success. Dress for Success is a program that helps women obtain free clothing for interviews and one week’s full clothing for their job.

Katie Deaton, a freshman Marshall student and model for Dress for Success, worked at the event to help get the word out.

“I think the Career Expo was an excellent way of getting students on campus informed and immersed in various businesses, networking and career options,” Deaton said. “Not only were there employment opportunities, but also volunteer resources like Dress for Success. We can help young women who are looking for employment, but struggle financially, can have one less thing to worry about.”

Career Services is available to all Marshall students. Students can contact the Career Services office and set up mock interviews, receive resume help and help with finding job and internship opportunities.

Alexis Leach can be contacted at [email protected]