Lewis College of Business celebrates 48 years of excellence.

The Lewis College of Business celebrated its 48th birthday Tuesday on the Memorial Student Center plaza.

Appropriately, the College of Business Birthday Bash offered inflatable mini-games, obstacle courses, popcorn and enough cake to serve 200 people.

Participants were also given a ticket for the chance to win various gift cards and prizes. The winning numbers will be posted to the College of Business’ Facebook and Twitter.

Recruitment and retention graduate assistant Morgan Henderson helped organize the event. She said she was pleasantly surprised with the students’ participation.

“The turnout was great,” Henderson said. “it’s been fun today, and a lot of people have come out to enjoy the weather, and cake!”

Marketing professor Elizabeth Alexander is the primary event coordinator. She said the event has improved over the years and the games are the highlight of the bash.

“Watching the blow-up games is my favorite part,” Alexander said. “[Students] seem to be having a great time.”

In addition, the bash featured the BB&T Financial Education bus, where students could seek credit information and help filing their income taxes.

“I can’t believe it’s almost been 50 years,” Alexander said. “We’re going to have to start planning something special for the 50th [anniversary].”

Luke Carpenter can be contacted at [email protected]