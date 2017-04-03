Filed under NEWS

Journalist to discuss Thurgood Marshall

The New York Times best-selling author Wil Haygood is coming to Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Thursday to discuss his new book, “Showdown: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination that Changed America” and his notable career as a journalist and writer,

The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series and the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy will welcome Haygood at 7 p.m.

Patricia Proctor, the director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, has known Haygood since her days at the Charleston Gazette newspaper.

“At the time I met him he was a reporter for the Boston Globe,” Proctor said. “I have followed his very impressive career and it has been an exciting thing. I am really excited that he is coming here so our students can meet him.”

According to the press release, Haygood, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, has had a notable career in the world of journalism. Haygood was a journalist for 30 years working as a war-correspondent for the Boston Globe and a national writer for The Washington Post. Haygood is an established author and is most recognized for his book “The Butler: A Witness to History,” which later became the basis for the 2013 awarding-winning feature film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series has been going on for the past six years.

“The lecture series focuses on politics, governments, constitutional rights and responsibilities,” Proctor said. “We have a wide variety of lecturers, because I want there to something for everyone.”

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at [email protected]