MU Career Expo

Marshall University Career Services is sponsoring the Career Expo on Tuesday, April 4, an event that gives Marshall students the opportunity to find career options before and after graduation.

“This is a campus-wide event,” said Debby Stoler, assistant director for Development and Outreach in the Office of Career Education. “We will have recruiters there from just about every discipline and field.”

The Career Expo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.

Recruiters are offering some part-time, but mostly full-time and internship positions. Students attending are expected to be dressed business-professional, while also providing a resume.

“If students want help with that before the expo, they can come by and we will be glad to look at their resumes and help them,” Stoler said.

The Career Services center is able to provide up to ten copies of a student’s resume on resume-specific paper, as well as resources to find professional clothing if needed. Stoler also advised students to have an “elevator” speech ready, saying, “When you go up to these recruiters it’s not as scary, you know what you’re going to say and are able to introduce yourself.”

Students do not have to be looking for a job to attend this event. There is no registration process in order to attend.

“It is a chance to practice, kind of a mini interview,” Stoler said. “Finally, come even if you do not think you need the job right now. These companies are not just looking for who they want right now, but looking at students overall. They say, ‘man, I see potential in that student.’”

The Career Expo gives students an opportunity to connect and reach out to help plan for their future.

“You’re going to have contacts for companies that you would have never gotten anywhere else,” Stoler said.

Alexis Leach can be contacted at [email protected]