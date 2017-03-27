Showcase Filed under NEWS

WMUL racks up 10 awards at NBS Conference in New York

Dr. Charles Bailey | WMUL NBS award recepients, From left to right: Monica Zalaznik (Online Director), Adam Rogers (Executive Director), Kyra Biscarner (News Director) and Sage Shavers (Traffic Director). Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall University’s radio platform, WMUL, attended the National Broadcasting Society conference over the weekend, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they were awarded several winning positions in video and audio.

The National Broadcasting Society-Alpha Epsilon Rho prepares students for careers in the electronic media industry by connecting students with practicing professionals.

This year marked the 75th national convention, where more than 100 media professionals came together to share their experience and insights.

88.1 WMUL-FM covers Marshall news and sports, as well as the widest variety of music offered in the tristate area.

WMUL is a college broadcast radio station licensed to Marshall University, composed of students and community volunteers that produce content for their listeners every day.

Adam Rogers, graduate student from Milton and WMUL station manager, said it was a “really good conference” and said he is excited to have learned some new things.

“It was the 54th annual student audio and video production awards and we were very successful going into the competition,” Rogers said. “We had 22 finalists in 12 different categories and we ended up coming back with 10 total first place trophies.”

Students spend a lot of time putting together the different segments that sometimes take days to accomplish, Rogers said.

“The people who help with these things put in a tremendous amount of work,” Rogers said. “All of the various categories that we were able to win and even the ones that didn’t had a lot of time spent on them, but we wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love it. We are very fortunate for what we have here to even do what we are able to do, so for us to compete with other schools and judges choosing us for winning positions is really an awesome accomplishment.”

WMUL has won more than 1,500 awards altogether, including student, professional, state, regional, national and international competitions.

“It’s a great family atmosphere here and we love to help others and share experiences with anyone who wishes to join and be successful with us,” Rogers said.

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]