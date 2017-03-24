Marshall football releases Spring practice schedule
The Marshall University football team released its 2017 spring football schedule Friday morning.
The Thundering Herd will open practice March 28 at 2:45 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Practices will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through April 29, with weekday practices beginning at 2:45 p.m. and weekend practices beginning at 9:15 a.m. The Herd will hold their annual Green and White Spring game April 22 at 3 p.m.
Practices are tentatively scheduled to be held at Edwards Stadium. All practices are open to the public.
