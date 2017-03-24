SPORTS Filed under Football

Marshall football releases Spring practice schedule

The Marshall University football team released its 2017 spring football schedule Friday morning.

The Thundering Herd will open practice March 28 at 2:45 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Practices will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through April 29, with weekday practices beginning at 2:45 p.m. and weekend practices beginning at 9:15 a.m. The Herd will hold their annual Green and White Spring game April 22 at 3 p.m.

Practices are tentatively scheduled to be held at Edwards Stadium. All practices are open to the public.