The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under SPORTS

Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

Staff ReportsMarch 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Marshall+students+look+on+from+the+stands+as+the+Herd+face+off+at+home+against+Rice+during+the+2015+season.
Marshall students look on from the stands as the Herd face off at home against Rice during the 2015 season.

Marshall students look on from the stands as the Herd face off at home against Rice during the 2015 season.

The Parthenon

The Parthenon

Marshall students look on from the stands as the Herd face off at home against Rice during the 2015 season.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marshall University athletic department’s Hall of Fame committee unveiled their Herd Hall of Fame class of 2017, the department made public via a press release Thursday afternoon.

This year’s class is comprised of former Herd running back Ahmad Bradshaw, recently-retired soccer coach Bob Gray and Marshall basketball great Keith Veney, as well as Eric Ihnat, Bill James, Katie Stein Mason, Amanda Williams Paz, David Wade and Rusty Wamsley.

“This class represents some of the finest student-athletes in school history,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in the media release. “The contributions of these fine men and women are truly appreciated by everyone in the Marshall Athletics family.”

The annual Hall of Fame banquet is set for Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room, located inside the Memorial Student Center. Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased through the Marshall ticket office.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under SPORTS

Herd baseball earn victory, close series with UTSA
Herd baseball earn victory, close series with UTSA
Herd track and field aim to continue success in outdoor season

After a record breaking indoor season, the Marshall University women’s track and field team looks to continue the success it had in its indoor seaso...

Marshall softball continues hot start after weekend sweep over UTSA

The Marshall University softball team continued its hot start to the season over the weekend in a three-game sweep over the University of Texas San-An...

Thundering Herd baseball split double-header with UTSA
Thundering Herd baseball split double-header with UTSA
Marshall names new women’s basketball coach

The Marshall University Women’s basketball team took very little time finding a new coach; former associate head coach Tony Kemper was promoted to f...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    NEWS

    Manchin makes stop in Huntington for health care town hall

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Showcase

    Herd baseball earn victory, close series with UTSA

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Showcase

    Thundering Herd baseball split double-header with UTSA

  • MUTV

    Marshall names new women’s basketball coach

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    NEWS

    Justice discusses budget proposals at infrastructure lecture

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    NEWS

    Student body president, VP election debate

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Showcase

    Matt Daniel resigns as women’s basketball coach

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Conference USA Tournament

    Clock strikes midnight on Herd’s magical season as MTSU repeats as C-USA champs

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Conference USA Tournament

    Cinderella story Herd romp into C-USA Title game with upset of La. Tech

  • Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

    Conference USA Tournament

    Elmore’s free throw helps Herd sneak past ODU in C-USA quarterfinals