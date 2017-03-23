Filed under SPORTS

Marshall announces Hall of Fame class of 2017

The Marshall University athletic department’s Hall of Fame committee unveiled their Herd Hall of Fame class of 2017, the department made public via a press release Thursday afternoon.

This year’s class is comprised of former Herd running back Ahmad Bradshaw, recently-retired soccer coach Bob Gray and Marshall basketball great Keith Veney, as well as Eric Ihnat, Bill James, Katie Stein Mason, Amanda Williams Paz, David Wade and Rusty Wamsley.

“This class represents some of the finest student-athletes in school history,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in the media release. “The contributions of these fine men and women are truly appreciated by everyone in the Marshall Athletics family.”

The annual Hall of Fame banquet is set for Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. in the Don Morris Room, located inside the Memorial Student Center. Tickets for the event are $35 and can be purchased through the Marshall ticket office.