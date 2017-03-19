Filed under SPORTS

Baseball closes out series with UTSA with a win

The Marshall University baseball team defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio by the score three to two. The win gave Marshall the series win two games to one at Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia to conclude the first series of conference play.

The Sunday afternoon game was gray and chilly all day. The Roadrunners looked like they were going to have a quick start; getting baserunners early in the contest off a double and single in the first inning, but Marshall’s defense and quality pitching by Patrick Murphy held the Roadrunners at bay.

After the initial surge in the top of the first inning, defense took over for both sides as the teams were scoreless through the first three innings. Marshall broke the tie in the fourth inning, scoring one run off a Reynaldo Pastrana grounder that scored Sam Finfer.

The pitching duel carried until the seventh inning when both teams struck with some offense. Murphy showing clear signs of fatigue walked the first batter he faced, and after multiple two strike foul balls, gave up a base hit to Bryan Arias. Those two players would later score, giving Murphy 2 earned runs for the game. Murphy ended the game with 6 innings played, giving up 8 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Matt Reed entered the game, and although two runners scored, it could have been much worse for the Thundering Herd as the Roadrunners had the bases loaded with no outs. Reed successfully pitched out of the jam, only putting the Herd behind by one.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Thundering Herd rallied to reclaim the surrendered lead. Pastrana started the inning with a single, and due to an error Sager reached base next with Pastrana safe at second. After a fake bunt and swing, Shane Hanon hit a single scoring the game tying run. A few batters later, Will Ray outran the attempted double play on a fielder’s choice, batting in the game’s winning run.

Reed only pitched the seventh inning but earned the win before Ray shifted from the infield defense to closing pitcher. Ray was officially credited with his first save of his career while Reed earned his third win of the season.

This improves the Thundering Herd’s record to 10–7 overall, and 2-1 in conference play.

The next four games for the Thundering Herd are away games with the next being played at Knoxville, Tennessee versus the University of Tennessee and a three game series with Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg, Mississippi following that game to end the week.

The next Thundering Herd home game is scheduled for March 28 against Eastern Kentucky.

Joseph Ashley can be contacted at [email protected]