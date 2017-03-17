Marshall Women’s Basketball quick to name new head coach
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Marshall University Women’s basketball team took very little time finding a new coach; former associate head coach Tony Kemper was promoted to fill the vacancy.
The announcement, which came just before noon, was made by Mike Hamrick. It is five days after Matt Daniel announced his resignation leaving the position open.
Kemper came to Huntington at the same time as Daniel, where the two coached together at Central Arkansas.
This will be the first time Kemper has been named head coach at any level, although Kemper was at Marshall as an assistant coach for the development process of this team, and two of three of Marshall’s women’s basketball post season appearances.
Follow the story as more details emerge at marshallparthenon.com
Joseph Ashley can be contacted at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.