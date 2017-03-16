Possession of Marijuana
At approximately 1:54 a.m. March 16, a white male in a gray Ford Focus was pulled over by Marshall University Police Department on Fifth Avenue in the 2000 block for driving without headlights. While conducting the traffic stop, the officer identified a “strong smell” of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana and was arrested for possession of marijuana and issued a traffic citation for driving with no headlights. The driver’s vehicle was towed by Nicely’s towing company.
