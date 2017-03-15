Uncategorized Filed under NEWS

John Sallis Lecture moved to later date

“The Art and Thought of Paul Klee,” presented by John Sallis, The Frederick J. Adelmann S.J. Professor of Philosophy at Boston College, has been moved to April 6.

Klee (pronounced like clay) was a 20th century painter from Switzerland and is considered one of the great painters of the 20th century. His work is in many museums throughout the United States. He is also known as a teacher. He was associated with the Bauhaus for surrealism and expressionism and he taught at the Bauhaus school in Germany for many years. Throughout that time, he produced his notebooks.

Sallis will be talking about both Klee’s art and notebooks during the presentation, which will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in Drinko Library, room 402.

“This particular talk is interesting because it has a connection to the Huntington community,” Jeff Powell, professor of philosophy and John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow, said. “At the Huntington Museum of Art, there are two structures — there’s addition to the museum, and there are some studios that were built many years ago. Both the additions and studios were designed by the German architect, Walter Gropius, and Gropius just so happens to have begun the Bauhaus school where Paul Klee taught. So, it’s kind of an interesting connection to Huntington.”

Sallis is the author of 23 books, has edited 17 books, published more than over 175 essays and is the founding editor of the premier journal concerning phenomenological philosophy, “Research in Phenomenology.” Per Merriam-Webster, phenomenology is “the study of the development of human consciousness and self-awareness as a preface to or a part of philosophy.”

Sallis’s philosophical contributions are among the most highly regarded in the areas of Plato and ancient philosophy, Kant, Hegel and German idealism, phenomenology and deconstruction, and aesthetics. Sallis has also been considered a sort of a philosopher working in the tradition of Martin Heidegger.

“He [Sallis] is, I would say, arguably the most important American philosopher working in the European tradition,” Powell said. “He’s really carved out his own path, one to do with the imagination and the other being the philosophy of art.”

The talk is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Marshall University Philosophy Department, the College of Liberal Arts and Provost Gayle Ormiston from the Office of Academic Affairs.

“It’s wonderful when we can bring in scholars from other universities to present their research, both with the students and for faculty,” Powell said. “It’s a real service to the university community and having someone come to the university who is of such renown I think makes it that much more special.”

Hannah Swartz can be contacted at [email protected]