Rockin’ Road to Dublin in Huntington

Alexia Lilly, ReporterMarch 15, 2017Leave a Comment

“Rockin’ Road to Dublin,” an Irish dance and rock concert, performed at the Keith Albee Theater in Huntington Tuesday.

The performance featured 21 songs and one intermission break. The show’s lead dancer was three-time international Irish dance champion Ashley Smith. She was awarded the World Irish Step Dancing Champion in Belfast, Ireland in 2004.

The performance also featured Megan Browning and Brett Benowitz as lead vocalists. The show was created by Scott Doherty and Chris Smith, who also serve as executive producers for the show. The show was directed by Broadway choreographer Jeff Whiting. Whiting has worked as a choreographer for The Producers tour and the Bullets Over Broadway tour.

I saw signs around campus for it,” Natalie Dotsenko, a sophomore information technology major, said. “I went to a couple other events here, and got a book with all the events for the season in it and decided to check it out.”

Even though she doesn’t have Irish heritage, Dotsenko said she is always interesting in the history and culture.

Dotsenko said she really likes that events like the “Rockin’ Road to Dublin” tour come to Huntington.

“It brings some diversity to Huntington,” Dotsenko said. “It maybe lets you see some new things, and I really like it.”

Another Marshall student, Lourdes Valdespino, a sophomore graphic design major, said the first time she saw information about the event was through an email Marshall sent out to all students.

Valdespino said she likes when events like the “Rockin’ Road to Dublin” show come to Huntington.

“I love coming to watch live events, because in high school I was really involved a lot with live shows,” Valdespino said. “We came to watch ‘Rent’ and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ orchestra perform last year. I really enjoy shows like this.”

After the show, audience members were given the opportunity to meet cast members in the lobby.

Alexia Lilly can be contacted at [email protected]

