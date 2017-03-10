GALLERY: Herd move on to first C-USA Championship game since 2012

Son Nguen • March 10, 2017 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under Conference USA Tournament
Other stories filed under GALLERIES
Conference USA Tournament
Cinderella story Herd romp into C-USA Title game with upset of La. Tech
Elmore’s free throw helps Herd sneak past ODU in C-USA quarterfinals
NEWS
Gov. Justice’s budget clock ticking down as legislature reaches halfway point
President Jerry Gilbert travels to D.C. to meet W.Va. Congressional Delegates
Browning-led Herd throttle Owls, advance to C-USA quarterfinals
Charlotte outlasts Herd in opening round of C-USA women’s basketball tournament
SGA presidential, vice presidential candidates engage in first debate
Sen. Manchin introduces Clean Start, LifeBOAT Act
The first SGA Presidential debate for 2017 to begin Tuesday
Showcase
Marshall men’s basketball wins thriller over North Texas
The Parthenon
The student news site of Marshall University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.