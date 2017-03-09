The student news site of Marshall University

Police Blotter

Heather Barker, ReporterMarch 9, 2017

Manufacture of Controlled Substance

At 10:18 a.m. March 2, two incubators for plants with marijuana growing in them were found in the maintenance room in the basement of Smith Hall. Marshall University Police confiscated and processed the plants. There are no suspects at this time.

Destruction of Property

March 2 between 6:20 and 9:30 p.m. a Cadillac vehicle was scratched on the driver’s side. It was parked on the third floor of the Third Avenue parking garage. The victim estimated the damage to be $1000. There are no suspects.

Burglary

Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. March 2, a victim reported $200 was stolen from an unlocked room in Freshman North Residence Hall. He stated an unknown person had entered his room when no one was present and forcefully opened the lid of a locked locker box that contained a jar of $20 bills amounting to $200. MUPD processed the box for finger prints, but no suspects have been identified.

Possession of Marijuana

During a patrol of the Third Avenue parking garage March 5 at 2:05 a.m., an MUPD officer identified a white male laying back in the driver’s seat of a dark blue Jeep Liberty who appeared to be under the influence. After searching the vehicle, the officer recovered two small joints and a Yuengling beer. The suspect was issued an arrest citation for unlawful drinking under the age of 21 and possession of marijuana. The joints were seized and logged into evidence.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]

