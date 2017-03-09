Filed under NEWS

March Madness bracket competition to benefit RVCD

Be Herd Communications is setting up a March Madness bracket contest to help support River Valley Child Development Services.

Entry for all participants is $10 per bracket and a percentage of the proceeds will go towards saving the Guyandotte Elementary after-school enrichment program. The RVCDS Group on ESPN will go live as soon as Selection Sunday concludes.

Participants can send their entry money to MU PR Campaigns through Venmo to gain access to the group and create their bracket.

Traditional brackets will be available as well the following Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center. Participants can bring their $10 to the Be Herd Communications table and receive a bracket to fill out on the spot.

No brackets will be accepted after the first play-in game begins Tuesday, March 14. The contest is winner-take-all with the highest scoring bracket receiving the jackpot, and the more people to enter the higher the prize.

Paper brackets must be filled out in pen to avoid discrepancies. The brackets will be scored using the ESPN point system. This is a game of skill and any additional details on how to play can be found at https://www.facebook.com/beherdcomm.

Adam Polsky can be contacted at [email protected]