Countdown to Commencement prepares seniors for graduation ceremony

Spring 2017 graduates are nearing the finish line with two months separating them from Marshall University’s Spring Commencement.

Graduating seniors stopped by Countdown to Commencement in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming ceremony May 6.

“Probably the main reason for having [Countdown to Commencement] is so everything can be answered in one place,” Marshall University registrar Sonja Cantrell said. “It’s sort of a one-stop destination that simplifies that process and takes the unknowns out.”

Several services are offered at the countdown. Students can check with Financial Aid and the Bursar, speak with international and intercultural services, consult with Career Services or the Graduate College and learn about benefits of the Alumni Association.

Students can purchase their cap, gown and other graduation materials through Jostens and the University Bookstore.

“I got all my information on my student loans, and my cap and gown is ready to go,” Ashlee Miller, an accounting major, said. “I think I’m on the right track and ready to open up more doors.”

Bookstore manager Mike Campbell said graduates should be proud of their accomplishment.

“I just feel it’s a really nice sendoff for our students,” Campbell said. “Down the road, one will realize how great this achievement is. One thing that can never be taken away is the education you earned at Marshall University. That’ll carry with you as long as you live.”

Cantrell said if graduating seniors miss the countdown, it is important to meet with the registrar’s office for further instruction.

“There are a few extra steps that students might not be aware of and miss,” Cantrell said. “We want our graduates to fully experience the ceremony and celebration.”

Luke Carpenter can be contacted at [email protected]