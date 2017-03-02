Filed under NEWS

Know Your Candidates: Matt Jarvis

Ryan Fischer Matt Jarvis and Emily Kinner respond to the audience at the SGA debate in the Memorial Student Center, March 14, 2016. Advertisement

Incumbent Student Body President Matt Jarvis and Vice President Emily Kinner will face off against presidential candidate Alex Parlock and vice presidential candidate Daniel Parlock in the 2017 student government election.

Incumbent Student Body President Matt Jarvis is from Nitro, West Virginia and is a junior, double majoring in finance and economics. This past year, Jarvis is proud of his accomplishments of the Green Machine and the development of the “Get Home Safely” campaign. Jarvis was also able to work with the Alumni Association during the anniversary of the “We Are Marshall” movie and raised over $100,000 for student scholarships. Jarvis said that he is most proud of seeing student development and changes in the campus climate this past year.

What do you want the student body to know about you personally?

That I am a student. I think that sometimes people forget when they see me running around and doing things. I take 18 hours. I miss my family when I am busy. I procrastinate on my homework, but I am trying to make something happen here when I am here. I’m trying to use those extra 15 minutes between class to talk to someone. I think that I want students to know most is that I really do care. I think sometimes with politics and people running for offices, people can say that “this is not sincere” or “they don’t really care,” but I have been the student who is afraid. I’ve been the student who is scared to get involved. Who feels like he doesn’t have any friends, who feels like he is alone in the world. I’ve been that kid. I’ve felt those feelings and I want students to know that is why I try to be involved because no one should feel that way.

Was there something specific that inspired you to run?

I always knew as a freshman that I would be running for this position, but to be truthfully honest, I thought I would lose the first time. I’ve ran for position before in high school and have lost and in college I assumed it would be the same thing, but last year we saw an opportunity and we took it. We agreed early on that we would only run again if we thought we would be the right people to benefit the student body. We have a lot of great students on this campus. We have a lot of amazing and hardworking people that have a lot to contribute. I want to see what the campus climate is like now and if I thought we could tribute to that we would run again.

What plans do you have if you are elected?

Our platform this year is a lot more extensive than it is from last year. I think having the relationship we have with President Gilbert is a great thing. Our Board of Governors right now is arguably the most progressive that its ever been. Seeing all of these parts, on paper it might look like we are biting off more than we can chew, but everything we are trying to do is feasible. I am trying to advocate to the renovations and remodeling of some buildings around campus. Additions and space utilization. One thing I would love to see is an Inner-Faith Prayer-Meditation room. Marshall is really a diversity hub for the state. Our campus with our INTO, international programs and International Affairs. We have a lot of great culture things that our campus provides. I would like to see an outdoor shelter somewhere on campus. We have a lot of green spaces. I think being able to incorporate the outdoors on our campus would be great. Campus Safety is a huge and important thing that we have. I’ve complained multiple times that it is not what it should be. I think it needs to be faster, more efficient and cover more area. I think we can develop that. I am excited for next year to reinsure students that Marshall is here for you more than it has ever been. We are here for you and so is this organization, the students, the faculty, staff and administration.

What do you believe is the biggest issues that Marshall is facing and how do you plan to combat it?

I don’t really see this as an issue, but as an opportunity. People are starting to vocally speak out against things that they don’t agree with or like. People are starting to advocate for themselves and their opinions. You know, it would be easier to say “this is the why we have done it, so this is the way that it has worked in the past, then it should work for the future.” To me that’s kind of an arcaic way of thinking. At Marshall, there really is a melting pot of different cultures, beliefs, backgrounds, histories and relationships. I think going forward we need to capitalize on that and invest in our students and what they are thinking, saying, and doing. We have a lot of work to be doing. It may step on some toes, but that is the greatest way to grow as a community. Something that is made on paper that is meant to divide us, has really made us grow together.

Who is your vice president and why did you choose them?

I think she is one of the few people that can put me in my place. Me and Emily joined SGA right around the same time freshman year. From the very beginning, we clicked. We knew that there were things we definitely had in common and things we definitely didn’t. As our friendship developed, we realized we can really play off each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I am very quick to speak up and Emily has taught me to think a little more. It just seems like this is a natural fit. Working with her along-side this past year and seeing her develop into a role model and a leader for the students on this campus made this such a natural choice.

Is there anything I haven’t asked you that you believe the student body should know?

I want students to know that our positions now, the positions that we are running for and student government as a whole, it’s a representative body of students but it is a body that a lot of students don’t know that they have. If you come and join this organization, you are the voice of the students. If you are a senator in SGA, you represent 500 students in your academic college. That is an amazing thing. That is an opportunity that other students don’t have in their college or in the state. I also think it is important to know that we are a recommendation body. There is a lot we can do in our little hub, but whenever we try to do these big, lofty goals of policy change or really trying to impact not only the current life on campus but the future sons and daughters of Marshall or making things that are going to last, these are only recommendations that we can make. We couldn’t do anything without the support of the student body. I want students to know that it is important to be involved and to share these opinions and beliefs. We are going to progress forward. Without student support we can’t do anything. Stay involved and be involved. Talk to us. Tell us what we are doing wrong or right. Tell us ways of what we can do for you or what Marshall can do for you because that is how we can do this together and accomplish great things.

Sadie Helmick can be contacted at [email protected]