The student news site of Marshall University
Filed under Black History Month, NEWS

MU Rep Your Roots Day

Christian Davis, Reporter • March 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall University’s Student Affairs Office sponsored “Rep Your Roots Day” Tuesday, a day dedicated to wearing a dashiki to unite students, faculty and staff from all demographics for the last event of Black History Month.

For the month of February, Marshall has hosted several events in celebration of Black History Month. Students, faculty and staff have shared in many ways their appreciation for the month with informational and recreational experiences.

Ciana Crawford, nursing major at Marshall, said she is “very lucky” to go to a university that is as open and accepting as Marshall.

“There were so many different opportunities during Black History Month to share our heritage with others,” Crawford said. “Rep Your Roots Day lets others see how proud I am of my heritage and who I am. It is important for me and other black people to show our university and America that we are united, especially with everything going on around us today.”

Crawford also said she enjoyed Black History Month at Marshall, but wants students to realize black people should be celebrated every day of the year.

“We shouldn’t just limit ourselves to being happy about who we are for one entire month, but for 365 days of the year,” Crawford said. “We need to be proud of our ancestors before us that have made many things possible for us and it is only right that we honor them as much as possible and not shy away from our roots.”

Wrapping up Black History Month, “A Night for Soul” featuring Jazz music was held at the Joan C. Edwards experimental theater Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Christian Davis can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Black History Month

“Against All Odds” addresses society’s labels

Marshall University students were encouraged to take control of their lives and overcome society’s labels Tuesday during “Against All Odds,” a B...

Students get down with poetry and music at Black Koffee

Poetry and music were brought to life Feb. 17 at Marshall University’s Black Koffee Slam Poetry event. Black Koffee is an event typically hosted ...

Freda Payne pays tribute to legendary performer

Vocalist and actress Freda Payne performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Friday as a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. The performance served...

‘Black in America’ panel shares perspective on race, culture
‘Black in America’ panel shares perspective on race, culture
‘Color-ism’ encourages attendees to step outside the box

Marshall University students on Thursday, with the help of speaker Nigel Wallace, took a look at the concept of color-ism in the United States. “...

Other stories filed under NEWS

MU Volunteer Monday

InsideOut Marshall University hosted Voluntour Monday, its volunteer training night for those interested in helping with weekly Monday night services....

“A Night of Soul” at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse

Marshall University is hosting “A Night for Soul” Tuesday in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse experimental theater. The bands featured are the Marsh...

‘Spring Into Break’ with VS PINK

Marshall University’s Victoria’s Secret campus representatives will be hosting Spring Into Break Thursday, March 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Don ...

Marshall offers class to teach students about drug addiction

Marshall University students will have the opportunity in fall 2017 to learn about the history and psychology of drug addiction. The special topics c...

NSSLHA to host mock baby shower to collect items for Lily’s Place

Marshall University’s chapter of National Student Speech Language Hearing Association is currently collecting items for Lily’s Place, a recovery c...