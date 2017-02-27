The student news site of Marshall University
NEWS

‘Spring Into Break’ with VS PINK

Staff Report • February 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Marshall University’s Victoria’s Secret campus representatives will be hosting Spring Into Break Thursday, March 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.

“We have lots of fun stuff to give away, like all new swimwear and crop tank tops — essentials that students already love to bring on break,” VS PINK campus representative Clara Maynard said.

“Girls typically look forward to winning our PINK freebies the most,” Maynard said. “This time we are switching it up and playing spring break themed games, like a pineapple ring toss, to give away the prizes.”

Marshall’s VS PINK campus representatives have held other events in the past.

“We usually have at least 100 girls at our events and most of the time have girls waiting in a line before we even get to the venue,” Maynard said. “This has been Marshall’s second semester in the campus representative program, so all of our events have been highly attended.”

There will be a philanthropy event in April and students may follow @VSPINKMarshall on social media for upcoming details.

The event is free, but only to Marshall students.

