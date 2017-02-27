The student news site of Marshall University
NSSLHA to host mock baby shower to collect items for Lily’s Place

Heather Barker, Reporter • February 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Marshall University’s chapter of National Student Speech Language Hearing Association is currently collecting items for Lily’s Place, a recovery center for babies born with drug exposure.

NSSLHA will be hosting a mock baby shower for its members Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Smith Hall room 108 to gather last minute donations for Lily’s Place.

“Volunteering is an important part of our organization because it connects the university with the community around us,” junior communication disorders major Jessica Sayre said. “Through NSSLHA volunteering, students are exposed to different organizations in the community that we may work with in the future.”

NSSLHA is an organization for students who are going into the field of communication sciences or disorders. The group completes one community service project each month and it is typically decided in their monthly meetings.

“We chose Lily’s Place for our volunteer activity this month because we have previously done volunteer work with them,” Sayre said. “Many students are interested in one day working with newborn infants and this is a good way to connect our organizations while gathering donations for Lily’s Place.”

Donations such as diaper wipes, diapers, paper towels, gloves, etc. will continue to be collected through Tuesday evening and can be placed in the donation box in Smith Hall room 108.

Heather Barker can be contacted at [email protected]

