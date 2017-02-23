SPORTS Filed under Showcase

Herd women’s basketball falls at home to Old Dominion

Streaks continued Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center as the Marshall University women’s basketball team lost to the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 94-85. The loss continues the woes for Matt Daniel’s team, as the Herd has now lost seven in a row. Old Dominion meanwhile has now won three straight against Marshall dating back to last season, and seven of their last eight games this season.

“85 points is enough to win a basketball game,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “However, giving up 94 points, you’re not going to win many. Offensive execution was pretty good for us, but it’s frustrating that we’re giving up too many points on defense.”

Marshall (12-14, 4-11 Conference USA) was led by redshirt senior Talequia Hamilton’s 26 points and eight rebounds. Redshirt senior Jennie Simms led Old Dominion (15-11, 10-5 Conference USA) with a game-high 33 points. In the matchup earlier this season between the Herd and Lady Monarchs, Simms scored 42 points in the Old Dominion win. The transfer from West Virginia University also surpassed 2,000 career points in Thursday’s game. Hamilton not only played a role on offense, but defensively in trying to stop Simms.

“We wanted [Simms] to see three defenders when we were guarding her,” Hamilton said. “We missed assignments, there were times that we weren’t there to guard her. You can’t do that to a player like that, because she’ll capitalize on that.”

With three games to go in the regular season, Marshall is now in a fight to make the Conference USA tournament. The top-12 teams in the 14 team league will make the postseason. Marshall with four conference wins came into the night in the 11 spot. UTEP and FIU entered the night with three conference wins each.

“I think we have the tools,” Daniel said. “If we get into the conference tournament, I’m fine with whoever we play. We have to play better defensively. I know we’re banged up, but no one around here is making excuses, no one feels sorry for us. We have to do everything better and there has to be a sense of urgency.”

Saturday Marshall returns to action against Charlotte for the final regular season home game of the season. The team will honor seniors Talequia Hamilton and Kiana Evans, as well as McKenzie Akers and Madison Morris who will retire from action following the season due to injuries. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.

