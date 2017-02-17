The student news site of Marshall University
Herd softball heads back to Florida for Orange Blossom Invitational

Luke Creasy, WMUL-FM Sports Director • February 17, 2017Leave a Comment

After a successful opening weekend of play, finishing 3-2 at the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State, the Marshall Softball team enters the second weekend of regular season play at the Orange Blossom Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Marshall pulled off two come-from-behind wins, and also forced extra innings twice. The two losses of the weekend both came to the host team, the third ranked Seminoles, the later of the two being a 7-0 in the Tournament Championship game. Associate Head Coach Kendall Fearn said there are a few adjustments to make before hitting the diamond again this weekend.

“We need to be more comfortable and confident at the plate and let the ball come to us instead of being so anxious,” Fearn said. “We were out in front last weekend so we’re looking to barrel up the ball and just stay relaxed and stick to our game-plan offensively.”

Aggressive base running has been a staple for the green and white in years past, and the same was true for last weekend to the tune of 15 steals on 17 total attempts. Fearn said fans should expect more of the same in matchups against Delaware, Bethune-Cookman, LIU Brooklyn, and Providence.

“It’s something that we focus on in our offense because it just puts us 60 feet closer [to scoring] every time we advance,” fearn said. “But right now we feel like we have a lot of very experienced and talented base-stealers in our lineup.”

Back-to-back weekends in the Sunshine State call for a quick turn-around the next week, but the Herd coaching staff still allows plenty of time for preparation.

“We’re always evaluating,” Fearn said. “We film practice and evaluate our film for the weekend and we look at what our hitters are doing, what kind of swings they’re taking, on what kind of counts and where we can improve our approaches there.”

This will be Marshall’s last trip to Florida until a mid-April matchup with the Florida International Panthers.

Luke Creasy can be contacted at [email protected]

