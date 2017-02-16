Filed under LIFE

Black Koffee celebrates Black History Month with art and literature presentations

Marshall University will host “Black Koffee,” a poetry slam in honor of Black History Month, Friday.

The poetry slam will be held at 6:30 p.m. in room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center. The top three poems of the poetry slam will receive a prize.

Students can expect to see a variety of performances at the poetry slam. “Black Koffee” has occurred in the past at Marshall, but hasn’t been solely based on the topic of Black History Month.

“Essentially it is just a poetry slam, but with a mix of different types of performance,” Black United Students preisdent Alexis Tyson said.

Tyson said the slam will include anything from monologues, to raps and poetry.

“This time around, the topics that performers will focus on will incorporate some element of being black/African American to honor Black History Month,” Tyson said.

Makayla Shaffer, a sophomore biology and psychology double major, spoke on the opportunity the event brings to Marshall students to be creative and have an open platform to express themselves.

“I think it’s great that they’re bringing awareness to Black History Month through a poetry slam,” Shaffer said. “It gives an opportunity for students to get creative and express themselves on this topic.”

Another student Zach Shamblin, a senior ecology major, said, “It’s a creative way of bringing Black History Month to the public.”

Imani beard, a sophomore psychology major, spoke on Black History Month as a whole, and its importance to black Americans.

“Black History Month is not just for Black American history, but the celebration of all black people around the world,” Beard said.

The event is one of many events occurring at Marshall in honor of Black History Month.

