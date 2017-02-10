The student news site of Marshall University
Fraternity selling ‘Krush Grams’ for Valentine’s Day

Staff Reports • February 10, 2017Leave a Comment

“Krush Grams” is one of the many Valentine’s Day themed programs available at Marshall University right now.

Krush Grams, organized by Marshall University’s Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, gives students the opportunity to order a drink and a letter to be delivered to their crush. Orders will be taken at the fraternity’s table in the Memorial Student Center until Feb. 14.

“It’s my first year at Marshall and I didn’t know that the student center has so many activities and events,” freshman biology major Sara Elliott said. “Krush Grams caught my eye because it seems like a fun thing to send a soda with a letter to your crush. That’s something I would definitely do.”

There are three flavors of Krush Grams, which include grape, orange and strawberry.

Along with the drink, the student’s crush will receive a letter. Students can write a personal letter or choose one offered by the fraternity.

