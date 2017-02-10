Filed under LIFE

Community drawing sessions to paint a brighter picture in Huntington

The Marshall University School of Art & Design and the Tri-State Art Association will be hosting two community drawing sessions this semester in the Visual Arts Center’s drawing studio.

“It’s a self-directed drawing session, at the same time, beginners are welcome,” VAC Director Sandra Reed said. “We’re really encouraging more students and local alumni to come out and join the other community members. We would like to see more involvement.”

The use of any and all art materials is encouraged at the sessions and there is no set theme, but the provided model will have a variety of props and costumes and an arrangement of poses, holding each for approximately 20 minutes and returning to poses at the end if needed. There will be student assistants available for questions.

“The community drawing sessions are one of many types of events that we offer so the community knows they are welcome to come in and use this beautiful state of the art building [Visual Arts Center],” Reed said.

The first session will be Monday, Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in room 520 at the Visual Arts Center and the second session will be Monday, March 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the same location.

“Students have a portfolio review their sophomore year within the School of Art and Design, and it’s a very important checkpoint and they need to include figure drawings in that,” Reed said. “This is what we are trying to communicate to them; this is a way that you can improve your portfolio for your review.”

The cost is $10 for each session, but free with a valid Marshall ID or Tri-State Arts Association membership. The event is open to the public.

“Our ultimate goal is for community engagement and opportunities for both our students and the community members to draw the figure and have a place to do so,” Reed said.

Hannah Swartz can be contacted at swartz20@marshall.edu.