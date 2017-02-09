Editorial Cartoon: Silencing Sen. Warren

Editorial: Higher education, public broadcasting valuable for state As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s “Save Our State” budget plan, Marshall University’s state appropriations will be reduced by 4.4. percent, which ...

Column: Don’t succumb to political fatigue Only three weeks into the presidency of Donald Trump, the general public are feeling oversaturated with political news. As a result, Americans are exp...

Column: DeVos confirmation concerning for public schools’ futures I wasn’t surprised when I saw Vice President Mike Pence cast a tiebreaking vote to officially secure Betsy DeVos’ position as Secretary of Educati...